FBI offers reward for information leading to missing southwest Nebraska woman

Sunny Sramek has been missing since 2019.
Sunny Sramek
Sunny Sramek(Federal Bureau of Investigation)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - FBI Omaha continues to investigate the disappearance of a missing southwest Nebraska woman, and is now offering a reward.

On Tuesday, the FBI announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to 22-year-old Sunny Sramek or the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for her disappearance.

On April 20, 2019, Sunny Sramek left her home in Trenton, Nebraska with a man to go on a trip to Omaha and has not been heard from since then.

Sramek was last seen wearing denim shorts and a black tank top. The FBI says she also had a pair of jeans and a hoodie with her.

She was also last seen in a 2004 white Ford Explorer bearing Iowa license plate HGJ341.

Sramek has a tattoo on her left shoulder of a feather with the letters “FLY”. She also has a tattoo on her right ankle of a tribal sun in red ink. Sunny has multiple scars on her body including a rectangular scar on the back of her right shoulder; a small square-shaped scar in the middle of her upper forehead; scarring on one of her ankles and shin from a bike pedal; scars from the chicken pox on her face; a scar on her left hand at the bottom of her thumb and forefinger; and cuts on her arm.

In 2019, Sramek’s parents spoke with KNOP News 2 about her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Sunny Sramek is asked to contact the FBI Omaha Division at (402) 493-8688.

Paula Johnson and Jody Sramek, parents of missing Trenton teen, Sunny Sramek, talked with News...
Paula Johnson and Jody Sramek, parents of missing Trenton teen, Sunny Sramek, talked with News 2 about the disappearance of their only daughter. (KNOP-TV).(KNOP)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Christopher Svoboda
Man arrested following attempted car theft near downtown Lincoln, police say
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Man slapped during argument arrested after showing handgun, police say
Former Omaha Police officer sentenced to prison on federal child porn charges
Crete woman weathers heat wave without A/C

Latest News

Lancaster County Super Fair
Lancaster County Super Fair kicks off Thursday
West Nile virus infected mosquitos spike in Nebraska
Mainly morning and overnight rain & storm chances.
Tuesday Forecast: Spotty precip and seasonal temperature pattern persists
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!