FBI offers reward for information leading to missing southwest Nebraska woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - FBI Omaha continues to investigate the disappearance of a missing southwest Nebraska woman, and is now offering a reward.

On Tuesday, the FBI announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to 22-year-old Sunny Sramek or the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for her disappearance.

On April 20, 2019, Sunny Sramek left her home in Trenton, Nebraska with a man to go on a trip to Omaha and has not been heard from since then.

Sramek was last seen wearing denim shorts and a black tank top. The FBI says she also had a pair of jeans and a hoodie with her.

She was also last seen in a 2004 white Ford Explorer bearing Iowa license plate HGJ341.

Sramek has a tattoo on her left shoulder of a feather with the letters “FLY”. She also has a tattoo on her right ankle of a tribal sun in red ink. Sunny has multiple scars on her body including a rectangular scar on the back of her right shoulder; a small square-shaped scar in the middle of her upper forehead; scarring on one of her ankles and shin from a bike pedal; scars from the chicken pox on her face; a scar on her left hand at the bottom of her thumb and forefinger; and cuts on her arm.

In 2019, Sramek’s parents spoke with KNOP News 2 about her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Sunny Sramek is asked to contact the FBI Omaha Division at (402) 493-8688.

Paula Johnson and Jody Sramek, parents of missing Trenton teen, Sunny Sramek, talked with News 2 about the disappearance of their only daughter. (KNOP-TV). (KNOP)

