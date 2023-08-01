Four Lincoln breweries offering free beer to blood donors during ‘Pint for a Pint’ campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) kicked off its annual “Pint for a Pint” campaign Tuesday.

From now until Sept. 10, all presenting blood donors 21 years and older will receive a voucher to redeem a free or discounted beverage at their local participating brewery or restaurant. Participating breweries include: Kinkaider Brewing Company, Pour Craft Beer & Spirits, White Elm Brewing and Zipline Brewing.

The campaign aims to encourage blood donors to donate during the summer months. NCBB says August is a historically challenging time for the blood supply, especially since blood donations have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels.

“The summer months always present challenges in the blood industry due to low donations caused by school breaks, vacations, and busy summer schedules,” said Kathy Geist, Vice President at Nebraska Community Blood Bank. “We’re grateful to our local breweries and pubs for stepping in to help when we need it most. We urge donors to take advantage of this fun summer campaign that allows them to save lives and support local businesses.”

All donor centers and most blood drives are participating in this initiative. Blood donors cannot redeem their voucher on the day of their donation.

To find the nearest blood drive or donor center, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.