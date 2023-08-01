Four Lincoln breweries offering free beer to blood donors during ‘Pint for a Pint’ campaign

(Pexels via MGN)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) kicked off its annual “Pint for a Pint” campaign Tuesday.

From now until Sept. 10, all presenting blood donors 21 years and older will receive a voucher to redeem a free or discounted beverage at their local participating brewery or restaurant. Participating breweries include: Kinkaider Brewing Company, Pour Craft Beer & Spirits, White Elm Brewing and Zipline Brewing.

The campaign aims to encourage blood donors to donate during the summer months. NCBB says August is a historically challenging time for the blood supply, especially since blood donations have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels.

“The summer months always present challenges in the blood industry due to low donations caused by school breaks, vacations, and busy summer schedules,” said Kathy Geist, Vice President at Nebraska Community Blood Bank. “We’re grateful to our local breweries and pubs for stepping in to help when we need it most. We urge donors to take advantage of this fun summer campaign that allows them to save lives and support local businesses.”

All donor centers and most blood drives are participating in this initiative. Blood donors cannot redeem their voucher on the day of their donation.

To find the nearest blood drive or donor center, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Christopher Svoboda
Man arrested following attempted car theft near downtown Lincoln, police say
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Man slapped during argument arrested after showing handgun, police say
Crete woman weathers heat wave without A/C
Former Omaha Police officer sentenced to prison on federal child porn charges

Latest News

Wind Turbines west of Wilber
Milligan 1 Wind Farm files action against Saline County
Wind farm operators say county’s board of adjustment lacked authority to put in place...
Milligan 1 Wind Farm files action against Saline County
Sunny Sramek
FBI offers reward for information leading to missing southwest Nebraska woman
A 1997 Ford Contour valued at $2400 had been intentionally set on fire.
Teens accused of setting car on fire, damaging vacant west Lincoln home