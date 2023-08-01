“History in the making”: LPS high school hosts “Readiness Day’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As summer comes to an end, staff and students with Lincoln Public Schools are getting the chance to prepare ahead of the upcoming school year.

Tuesday, Lincoln Northwest High School held its second ‘Readiness Day’ as classes are slated to start in just two weeks.

It’s a year of firsts and seconds for Northwest. The school is preparing for its second year being open, but for the first time, it will have a senior class and varsity sports.

The day is all about taking care of any last-minute business before the hallways are bustling with students, for Lola Pabian, a parent of a freshman, days like Tuesday help give her and others, peace of mind.

“They make it enjoyable, they get to look around, just maybe help with the nervousness,” Pabian said.

For the first time, a senior class can wander the halls. Last year, Northwest was only open to 9th through 11th graders.

“We’re the first people to graduate,” said Alexa Maguire, a senior. “So, history in the making.”

The school’s enrollment has also grown. For the 2022-2023 year, Northwest had 519 students and this year it’s starting with 886.

“We are continuing to grow by the day,” said Principal Cedric Cooper. “So I anticipate closer to 900 when we open up in on the 14th of August.”

Right now, there are 312 freshman and sophomore students enrolled for Standing Bear High School’s first year.

With the two new high schools, enrollment at other schools across the district is down about 3%.

