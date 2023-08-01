How Husker Football dorm life is building a brotherhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With a new head coach comes new quirks, schedules, and lingo, for Matt Rhule, the changes come with Fall football camp. Rhule is having the entire team stay in on-campus dorms which includes training staff, coaches, and even Rhule himself.

The reasoning behind the dorm life? It starts with having the players feel uncomfortable and it ends with stronger team bonds.

“I want our whole team to get comfortable being uncomfortable,” Matt Rhule said.

While some of the players are uncomfortable and adjusting to the new housing, they understand the benefits in building a brotherhood.

“Bring us together as a team, you know, before we start our season, and I think it’s a really good way of doing that,” Turner Corcoran said.

“This is something new but you know a good experience love being around the team and you know spending time with them outside the facility,” Billy Kemp IV said.

Rhule also emphasized how the putting the players in the epicenter of the Huskers campus will hopefully be a natural reminder of who they represent and play every Saturday for.

“We don’t just play for ourselves, we don’t just play for the football team, we play for the University of Nebraska and the state of Nebraska,” Rhule said.

Coach Rhule says around 160 #Huskers are staying in the dorms, coaches included.



He also mentioned how he’s in an RA style room and how the dorms may be too nice. 🌽🏈 pic.twitter.com/d06h6ID1Kf — Chase Matteson (@ChaseMatteson) July 31, 2023

