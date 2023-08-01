Huskers speak at Volleyball Big Ten Media Days

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Volleyball took the stage Tuesday at the second annual Big Ten Volleyball Media Days in Chicago. Head Coach, John Cook, was accompanied by 2023 Husker Captains Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason.

Coach Cook was once again honored to be part of the event and believes it is good for the sport of volleyball.

“This is great for Volleyball, this is what makes the world go round and people love that and that’s why they tune into ESPN, BIG 10, and follow sports,” John Cook said.

He also mentioned how special this is for the players.

“I think these athletes deserve it, it’s been a long time coming but this is really really cool,” Cook said.

Cook noted that he believes it is tougher to win the Big Ten Conference than the National Championship. He also stated that Wisconsin taking away the Huskers attendance records played a major role in the scheduling of Volleyball day in Nebraska. The upcoming event was the leading topic from the media as the team is set to break records and play in an environment unlike anything in collegiate volleyball.

“Wisconsin, being as competitive as they are, went and took one of our attendance records away,” Cook said.

Lexi and Merritt both commented on the opportunity to play at Memorial Stadium.

“It’s going to be an amazing opportunity and experience, and I am so honored that I am still in college to be apart of it, because it’s gonna be something I will remember for the rest of my life,” Lexi Rodriguez said.

“It’s a really hard thing to grasp that, that many people are going to be there watching us, but at the end of the day, we are very grateful that husker nation is as strong as it is and that we even have the ability to play in the football stadium,” Merritt Beason said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.