Lancaster County Super Fair kicks off Thursday

As summer starts to wind down, there is one last chance to have some fun before the school year starts back up with the Super Fair making its return.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Super Fair begins on Thursday and organizers say there is so much to do you’ll need to make two trips.

The event brings in over 120,000 visitors annually. There’s something for everybody this year including carnival rides, livestock shows, motorsports, live shark encounter, kids scavenger hunt, cookie eating contest and a BMX Bike Stunt Show.

“You can take several trips out here to see just parts of it,” Joni Jones, Fair Coordinator said. “Really take a cruise around and then come back and dig into what you thought was just so wonderful.”

Organizers said the 4H/FFA animals will only be open to the public for the first four days of the fair. Along with the Family Fun Zone featuring ag and educational exhibits open to all ages.

Free gate admission tickets are available at U-STOP, Russ’s Market, Westgate Bank and Super Saver locations while supplies last.

The Lancaster County Super Fair runs Aug. 3-12. Weekend hours are 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. (Aug. 3-6, Aug. 11-12). Weekday hours are 4:30-10 p.m. (Aug 7-10). For a full list of events check out the Lancaster County Super Fair website.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Christopher Svoboda
Man arrested following attempted car theft near downtown Lincoln, police say
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Man slapped during argument arrested after showing handgun, police say
Former Omaha Police officer sentenced to prison on federal child porn charges
Crete woman weathers heat wave without A/C

Latest News

Sunny Sramek
FBI offers reward for information leading to missing southwest Nebraska woman
West Nile virus infected mosquitos spike in Nebraska
Mainly morning and overnight rain & storm chances.
Tuesday Forecast: Spotty precip and seasonal temperature pattern persists
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!