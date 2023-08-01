Lancaster County Super Fair kicks off Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Super Fair begins on Thursday and organizers say there is so much to do you’ll need to make two trips.

The event brings in over 120,000 visitors annually. There’s something for everybody this year including carnival rides, livestock shows, motorsports, live shark encounter, kids scavenger hunt, cookie eating contest and a BMX Bike Stunt Show.

“You can take several trips out here to see just parts of it,” Joni Jones, Fair Coordinator said. “Really take a cruise around and then come back and dig into what you thought was just so wonderful.”

Organizers said the 4H/FFA animals will only be open to the public for the first four days of the fair. Along with the Family Fun Zone featuring ag and educational exhibits open to all ages.

Free gate admission tickets are available at U-STOP, Russ’s Market, Westgate Bank and Super Saver locations while supplies last.

The Lancaster County Super Fair runs Aug. 3-12. Weekend hours are 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. (Aug. 3-6, Aug. 11-12). Weekday hours are 4:30-10 p.m. (Aug 7-10). For a full list of events check out the Lancaster County Super Fair website.

