Louisville Floating Playground to begin running reduced operating hours

(WOWT)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Louisville State Recreation Area will begin reducing its operating days of the Floating Playground, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced on Tuesday.

On Aug. 13, the Floating Playground will have 90-minute sessions with a 30-minute break in between, starting at 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Ticket sales will begin 30 minutes before the start of each session and end 30 minutes after.

The Floating Playground will then be open only on Saturdays on Aug. 19, Aug. 26 and Sept. 2, before closing for the season.

For more information, call 402-234-6855.

