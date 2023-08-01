Mahoney Park connector trail at 84th Street to temporary close

Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting Thursday, the connector trail between 84th Street and the Murdock Trail at Mahoney Park will be closed until Aug. 8 for repairs.

Lincoln Parks and Rec said the Murdock Trail and Shanda Dixon Trail loop in Mahoney Park will not be impacted by the closure.

Trail users are advised to use the sidewalks and streets along Adams and North 70th streets to rejoin the trail just north of Colfax Street.

For more information about Lincoln trails, visit lincoln.ne.gov/trails.

