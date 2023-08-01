Maintenance work to begin on N-64

This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A chip seal project will begin Wednesday on N-64, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Chip seal is an application of an asphalt binder to a roadway surface followed by an aggregate.

State maintenance forces will be performing a chip seal from reference post 47 to reference post 52.

The work is anticipated to take two days.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled with a pilot car and flaggers.

NDOT said the work is necessary for maintaining the safety and integrity of the road and preventing further damage.

