Nebraska Broadcasters Association to induct former 6 News reporter into Hall of Fame

Bill Kelly began his career, now spanning more than 40 years, as an investigative journalist at WOWT.
Bill Kelly is among the Nebraska Broadcasters Association 2023 Hall of Fame inductees.
Bill Kelly is among the Nebraska Broadcasters Association 2023 Hall of Fame inductees.(Courtesy of the Nebraska Broadcasting Association)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former reporter at 6 News WOWT is among this year’s inductees into the Nebraska Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

Bill Kelly worked at 6 News as a political and investigative reporter from 1981 to 1989, when he moved to sister station KOLN/KGIN TV, known today as 10/11 NOW, in Lincoln to work as an interim producer. The following year, he went to work for Nebraska Public Media, known then as NET Television & Radio, where he continues to work today.

In addition to winning dozens of awards — including regional Emmys — for his reporting and production work, he also worked to get better access to Nebraska courts for all journalists.

“Kelly has also worked tirelessly to expand courtroom camera access for all Nebraska journalists, working hand in hand with members of the Nebraska Judicial Branch, Nebraska Bar Association and fellow journalists from across the state to foster increased cooperation and better coverage,” the NBA news release states.

Kelly will be inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame next Tuesday, Aug. 8, alongside radio engineer Val Lane and longtime Omaha-area radio host Otis Twelve.

Otis Twelve is among the Nebraska Broadcasters Association 2023 Hall of Fame inductees.
Otis Twelve is among the Nebraska Broadcasters Association 2023 Hall of Fame inductees.(Courtesy of the Nebraska Broadcasters Association)

“The name Otis Twelve is iconic to two generations of people growing up in Omaha,” the NBA release states, calling him an “Omaha radio icon” who is still going strong after 50 years.

Starting out as host of KQKQ’s “Midnight Mondo” in 1973, most Nebraskans got to know him after his jump to mornings on KEZO about six years later. There, the “Otis Twelve with Diver Dan Doomey” show “brought a new style of morning radio to Omaha, incorporating a significant amount of produced humor that quickly resulted in the top-rated program in the market,” the NBA release states.

Otis then moved to morning radio on KFAB in 1993 then KKCD in 1994 before landing at KKAR in 1999. He also worked as a movie critic for Omaha TV stations from 1984-1996.

Today, Otis hosts a morning classical music program for KVNO in Omaha.

Val Lane is among the Nebraska Broadcasters Association 2023 Hall of Fame inductees.
Val Lane is among the Nebraska Broadcasters Association 2023 Hall of Fame inductees.(Courtesy of the Nebraska Broadcasters Association)

Lane’s career on the technical side of radio has spanned more than 40 years, during which time he helped design and build equipment necessary to radio stations across Nebraska, whether it was remote headsets or 1,000-foot towers.

“Val still travels the width and breadth of Nebraska upgrading, modifying, repairing, replacing and building for many Nebraska broadcasting companies,” the NBA release states.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny Sramek
FBI offers reward for information leading to missing southwest Nebraska woman
35-year-old Christopher Svoboda
Man arrested following attempted car theft near downtown Lincoln, police say
A 1997 Ford Contour valued at $2400 had been intentionally set on fire.
Teens accused of setting car on fire, damaging vacant west Lincoln home
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Crete woman weathers heat wave without A/C

Latest News

In May, Governor Pillen visited Texas and met with Governor Greg Abbott and fellow Republican...
More than 60 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers to be deployed to Texas border
Law passed last year to reduce nitrates in Nebraska water ‘hasn’t left the ground,’ sponsor says
North Omahans and their western Nebraska hosts at Imperial’s Art Park in April.
Cross-state exchanges build bonds between North Omaha and southwest Nebraska
Nelson Produce Farm in Valley, Nebraska is one of the largest watermelon producers in the...
Sustainability in farming, family for Nebraska’s largest watermelon producers
Former Nebraska police chief sentenced for misusing $14,000 in public funds