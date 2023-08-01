Nebraska holds second practice of fall camp

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers held their second practice of fall camp Tuesday morning in Lincoln. Tuesday’s practice was closed to the media. Defensive Coordinator Tony White, Defensive Line Coach Terrance Knighton and selected defensive players will be available to the media following Tuesday’s practice. You can watch their full interviews in the video player above.

On Monday, media was allowed to watch the first part of practice. The media heard from several players and Head Coach Matt Rhule following practice. You can watch those full interviews in the video player below.

The Huskers open the 2023-2024 season on Thursday, August 31 at Minnesota. That game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff and will be televised nationally on FOX.

Nebraska fall camp
Huskers hold first practice of fall camp

