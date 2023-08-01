Nebraska Legislature’s Education Committee mulls parental control, curriculum

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two months after one of the most contentious legislative sessions in state history, senators on the Nebraska Legislature’s Education Committee took their seats once again to hash out controversies regarding public school curriculum.

The committee heard testimony about the use of Critical Race Theory and Social and Emotional Learning in classrooms, among other things.

It’s a common catchphrase for conservative organizations and state senators: expand parental rights and stamp out CRT.

“Parents need to be able to blow the whistle about inappropriate materials making their way into the classroom,” Murman said.

Sen. Murman introduced LB 374 last session. Its goal was multi-pronged: create a “Parental Bill of Rights” and create a transparency portal for school districts. The portal would allow parents to see their child’s assignments, curriculum and have the option to opt out of some lessons.

Opponents said CRT isn’t taught in primary or secondary schools and parents are already encouraged to take part in their child’s studies.

“We are fully in support of parents rights and welcome their input and involvement,” said Mike Pate, a Millard Public Schools board member. “Current state law and district policies provide for this. our concerns are with the vague and broad statements.”

Also up for debate: Social and Emotional Learning, or SEL. The Nebraska Department of Education said it’s about teaching children to understand and manage emotion and make responsible decisions. A state board of education member, speaking in a personal capacity, said it’s a gateway to CRT.

“That is what is happening with Social-Emotional Learning,” Kirk Penner said. “Big education can’t help themselves. it’s like an addiction. they must plug their politics into every aspect of education.”

Meanwhile down the hall, a group of liberal senators invited testimony at a public forum, extolling SEL as humane and empathetic.

Back in the education committee hearing, newly appointed Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Brian Maher discussed major issues facing public education in the state—far from the confines of the culture war: testing, chronic absenteeism and the teacher shortage.

“I would like to peel away as many layers of the onion as I can that are barriers to quality classroom instruction and let the teachers do what they do best, and that is teach,” said Dr. Maher.

LB 374 did not advance out of the education committee last session but could come up again next session.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.