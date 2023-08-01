Norris Football prepares for Week 0 game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Norris Titans play in week 0 for the 2023 season, meaning they have the chance to start football practices a week early. The Titans went 4-6 in 2022 and look to improve with Ty Twarling back at the helm.

It’s Twarling’s 5th season with Norris after he replaced Jim Jacobson in 2019. Norris opens the season on the road against Blair High School. Twarling is pleased to be hitting the turf after a summer of conditioning and camps.

“The guys have just been putting in a lot of time so its nice to get out on the football field and just kind of putting those pieces together,” Ty Twarling said.

Air Force commit and Senior Cornerback, Jax Gates, is ready for his final season and believes the team has higher expectations for this Fall.

“I think we’re all excited for this season. We got high hopes this year but its a lot of excitement getting this season started finally,” Jax Gates said.

2023 Norris Football Schedule:

08/18/23 at Blair

08/25/23 at Seward

09/01/23 Elkhorn High

09/08/23 Lexington

09/15/23 at Waverly

09/29/23 Beatrice

10/06/23 at Gross Catholic

10/13/23 at Crete

10/20/23 Lincoln Pius X

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.