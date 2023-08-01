Wednesday Forecast: ‘Storm chances continue into the middle of the week...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our occasionally stormy weather pattern remains locked in across our region as the week goes along.

5-Day Outlook
A dominant ridge of high pressure is still anchored to our south...and this will continue to allow a series of disturbances to roll through our area over the next several days. Each “wave” will interact with a significant moisture field already in place across Nebraska and give much of the region a decent thunderstorm chance pretty much each day. Timing these disturbances remains a bit “problematic”...but overnight and morning ‘storm chances look to be most likely. Severe weather will be possible at times with hail and damaging winds the main threats...but an isolated tornado isn’t out of the question...and heavy rains could also be an issue for some. Please stay in touch with the latest forecast details each day as this is a notoriously difficult pattern to nail down...with lots of moving parts on a daily basis.

Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday Night
Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday
Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday
Skycast - 8pm Tuesday
Skycast - 8pm Wednesday
Skycast - 8pm Thursday
Lows Tuesday night will range from the lower 60s to the lower 70s....with some areas of fog possible.

Wednesday AM Lows
Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the 80s to around 90°.

Highs On Wednesday
Lows Wednesday night will return to the low 60s and low 70s...again with some possible fog.

Thursday AM Lows
Highs on Thursday should again range from the lower 80s to around 90°.

Highs On Thursday
Thunderstorm “chances” will continue on a daily basis over the next 7 days...with cooler-than-average readings expected by later in the week and into the weekend.

7-Day Outlook
8-to-14 Day Outlook - Temperatures
8-to-14 Day Outlook - Precipitation
