West Nile virus infected mosquitos spike in Nebraska

Nebraskans encouraged to take steps to prevent mosquito bites
(Pixabay)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Mosquitos infected with West Nile Virus are on the rise in Nebraska. West Nile Virus is a disease spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

The latest Mosquito testing data, released Friday in the Vector-Borne Disease Surveillance report, showed a high number of positive West Nile Virus samples detected in Nebraska’s mosquito population. Sixty mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile Virus so far this year. On average, there are three positives at this point of the year.

In July, the Three Rivers Public Health District, which includes Dodge, Saunders and Washington Counties, reported a human case of West Nile Virus. The infected person is a man between the ages of 51-64. He wasn’t hospitalized.

Mosquito pools are samples of mosquitoes collected from across the state pooled together according to species, collection date and collection location. In Nebraska, the Culex species of mosquitoes is the class that carries West Nile Virus.

Historically, metrics calculated from positive mosquito pool detections have correlated with human disease cases. Due to the significant increase in the number of detected West Nile Virus positive pools, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services encourages Nebraskans to take preventative steps to avoid mosquito bites.

Use Insect Repellent

Use Environmental Protection Agency registered insect repellents with one of the active ingredients below. When used as directed, EPA-registered insect repellents are proven safe and effective, even for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

  • DEET
  • Picaridin (known as KBR 3023 and icaridin outside the US)
  • IR3535
  • Oil of lemon eucalyptus
  • Para-menthane-diol
  • 2-undecanone

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants

  • Use 0.5 percent permethrin to treat clothing and gear (such as boots, pants, socks and tents) or buy permethrin-treated clothing and gear.
  • Permethrin is an insecticide that kills or repels mosquitoes.
  • Permethrin-treated clothing provides protection after multiple washings.
  • Read product information to find out how long the protection will last.
  • If treating yourself, follow the product instructions
  • Do not use permethrin products directly on skin.

Take extra precautions when going outdoors at dawn and dusk

  • Dawn and dusk are when mosquitoes are most active.

Take steps to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors

  • Use screens on windows and doors. Repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outdoors.
  • Use air conditioning, if available.
  • Stop mosquitoes from laying eggs in or near water. Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots or trash containers. Check for water-holding containers both indoors and outdoors.
  • Most people, 80 percent, who become infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms. About 20 percent of people who are infected develop mild symptoms and recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. Less than 1 percent of people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system. Of the neuroinvasive cases, approximately 10 percent are fatal.

Anyone can get infected with West Nile Virus, but people over 50 years of age or older are at greatest risk for severe illness but can occur in people of any age. People with compromised immune systems also are at greater risk.

Mild signs and symptoms

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Body aches
  • Skin rash and
  • Swollen lymph glands

Severe signs and symptoms

  • High fever
  • Headache
  • Neck stiffness
  • Stupor
  • Disorientation
  • Coma
  • Tremors
  • Occasional convulsions
  • Paralysis

The mosquito season begins in the summer and continues through fall.

More information about West Nile Virus and risk reduction can be found HERE.

For vector-borne disease data and statistics, please click HERE.

