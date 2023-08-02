Art Camp brings home to Ukrainians in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) It’s not the typical summer camp with canoes and hiking trails, but for Ukrainians living in Lincoln, it’s having a big impact.

Every night this week dozens of people are getting together to celebrate Ukrainian culture and art. Moving to a new country with a brand new language can be extremely difficult, even more so when you’re fleeing from the war raging around your home.

At this free Ukrainian art camp, people said that at least, here in Lincoln, they have a strong community of fellow Ukrainians to fall back on.

It’s a little taste of home five thousand miles away. Rows of smiling faces and waving hands holding shakers.

The scene, at a family art camp, captures the spirit of the Capital’s Ukrainian community.

Their response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine?

“We became closer,” said Olha Horokhovska, attending camp.

This week, Lincoln Literacy and Lincoln Arts Council put the camp together to celebrate Ukrainian art.

“Ukraine especially has a rich rich culture of music and the arts and a lot of that gets lost in this conflict as well,” said Robert Goldberg, Lincoln Arts Council. “So, it’s important for these traditions to be kept alive, so hopefully we can play a small role in doing that.”

On Tuesday they sang traditional songs, some mournful prayers for Ukraine, which stirred tears in some. For those gathered, it’s about memory and fellowship.

“When you know your own roots, it kind of gives you a deeper understanding of who you are,” Horokhovska said.

Horokhovska, who’s lived in Lincoln for nine years after spending most of her life in Ukraine, said it brings her two kids, both born here, closer to their heritage.

“They’re getting in touch with their culture, and I appreciate it,” Horokhovska said.

For a people weighed down by tragedy, and pressured to learn a new language and a new way of living, it’s a time to relax and appreciate the little things.

“Even though we moved here, we have Ukraine in our hearts, and it’s so important to remind others to remind others about art,” said Nataliia Bohuta, camp organizer.

The camp is full this week. This Thursday campers will head out to Roberts Park for a concert, where anyone is welcome to join them and work on door decorations.

