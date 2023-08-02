Body found at north Omaha park
Forensics team on scene as Omaha Police conduct death investigation
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning in Benson Park.
The report of a body on the ground in the middle of the park, located east of 72nd Street and Military Avenue, came in just after 7 a.m.
A forensics team is at the scene, and the area is blocked off as officers conduct a death investigation.
Chief Deputy County Attorney Brenda Beadle was also spotted at the scene around 11:30 a.m.
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.