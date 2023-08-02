Body found at north Omaha park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning in Benson Park.

The report of a body on the ground in the middle of the park, located east of 72nd Street and Military Avenue, came in just after 7 a.m.

A forensics team is at the scene, and the area is blocked off as officers conduct a death investigation.

Chief Deputy County Attorney Brenda Beadle was also spotted at the scene around 11:30 a.m.

