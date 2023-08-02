Documentary about legendary Nebraska Coach Tom Osborne to debut in theaters next week

“Day by Day” will be shown at select Marcus Cinema Theaters In Nebraska
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A documentary chronicling the career of legendary University of Nebraska Head Coach Tom Osborne will make its theatrical debut at seven Marcus Theatres in Nebraska on Aug. 11 with sneak previews at select locations on Aug. 10.

In “Day by Day”, former Husker players Mark Brungardt and Josh Davis tell the story of Coach Osborne’s remarkable success and how the Husker program defined all odds by winning three national championships in four years, between 1994 and 1997.

“Day by Day” features interviews with former Husker players as well as coaching rivals Barry Switzer and Bobby Bowden, famous fans Peyton and Archie Manning and Larry the Cable Guy, and college football experts.

The documentary will make its debut at four Lincoln Marcus Theaters on Aug. 11, with sneak previews at select locations on Aug. 10. The participating Lincoln movie theaters include:

  • East Park Cinema 6
  • Edgewood Cinema 6
  • Lincoln Grand Cinema 14
  • South Pointe Cinema 6

The documentary will also be available digitally Aug. 29 followed by VOD on Sept. 5.

To purchase tickets, visit marcustheatres.com.

Tom Osborne being interviewed for the documentary "Day by Day" which chronicles his career.(Courtesy: Day by Day)

