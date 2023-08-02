Family of missing Trenton woman speaks out

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s been four years since a Trenton woman went missing with no sign of her whereabouts. The FBI Omaha Field Office is now offering a $10,000 reward to find Sunny Sramek. Her family spoke out Tuesday evening.

According to law enforcement, Sunny Sramek left Trenton with a man on an alleged trip to Omaha in April of 2019 and has not been heard of since.

Sunny Sramek, who is now 22 years old, is described by family members as kind, funny, artistic, and a lover of all people and animals.

While her parents cannot comment on specifics, they described what these last four years have been like and are remaining hopeful, while fearing the worst. “It’s all consuming I mean, your mind is always there when you lay down and when you wake up, I mean I barely leave my bedroom,” said Sunny’s mother, Paula Johnson.

Although it’s been a long, painful journey, they want the public to not forget Sunny.

“Just keeping her story and her face out there continually so nobody forgets about her,” said Johnson. “She’s still missing and there’s been no justice, something has to come out of this.”

Sramek’s father, Jody Sramek, said he would do anything to help. “Maybe she’s out there, it’s so painful being helpless,” said Sramek.

Authorities said Sunny has a tattoo of a feather on her left shoulder with the words “FLY,” and a tattoo on her right ankle of a tribal sun in red ink.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the FBI Omaha division at (402)-493-8688.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.