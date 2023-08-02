Hastings residents clean up after Tuesday night storms

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Storms rolled through the Tri-City area on Tuesday night, causing some damage and power outages in Hastings.

Residents awoke to downed tree limbs, and in some cases full trees split in half.

The Lake Hastings area was hit hard with power outages, but as of 9 a.m. Wednesday morning the City reports power has been restored to the area.

Residents are asked to report outages when they happen in the future, by filling out a form found here.

