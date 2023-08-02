Krispy Kreme giving doughnuts to lottery losers

Lost the lottery? Krispy Kreme has an offer for you.
Lost the lottery? Krispy Kreme has an offer for you.(Source: Krispy Kreme/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme said every lottery player can win some “dough” through Wednesday.

It comes as the Mega Millions jackpot reached $1.25 billion.

You’re unlikely to win the big time, but you’re guaranteed to win a doughnut.

All you must do is bring a Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday night’s big drawing or a losing ticket from any lottery to a Krispy Kreme location through Wednesday.

In return, you get a free original glazed doughnut, while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme said it definitely hit the lottery when it comes to its fans, there’s probably a billion reasons they love them so much, so this week they want them all to win some “dough.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny Sramek
FBI offers reward for information leading to missing southwest Nebraska woman
A 1997 Ford Contour valued at $2400 had been intentionally set on fire.
Teens accused of setting car on fire, damaging vacant west Lincoln home
Kaitlyn Hord and Whitney Lauenstein team up for a block against Maryland.
Nebraska Volleyball TV coverage, start times announced
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election and block transfer of power
Lancaster County Super Fair
Lancaster County Super Fair kicks off Thursday

Latest News

FILE - Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy, according to a report.
Report: Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy
First responders surround an up-side-down pickup on top of a chain link fence following a crash...
Pickup plunges down hill at 14th & Fletcher Wednesday morning
Vehicle ends up up-side-down after rolling over down hill at 14th & Fletcher Wednesday morning
Vehicle ends up up-side-down after rolling over down hill at 14th & Fletcher Wednesday morning
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!