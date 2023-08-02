Lancaster County man arrested for neglecting, sexually abusing teen he brought from Guatemala

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County man is in custody in Lincoln on child abuse and third degree sexual assault charges.

Alvaro Gomez-Lopez, 35, is accused of physically and sexually abusing an underage teenager at a home near 35th Street and Saltillo Road.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office was first contacted by a social worker for Church Word Service (CWS), a company based out of Houston, Texas that helps with refugee resettlement. CWS reported to deputies that a teenage girl living in Lancaster County reported Gomez-Lopez was abusing her.

Deputies immediately responded to the location, removed the victim and transported her to BraveBe Child Advocacy Center for an interview.

The investigation revealed that Gomez-Lopez illegally entered the U.S. about six months ago and made arrangements for the girl to be brought to him from Guatemala without her consent.

In addition to sexual abuse, the girl said she was forced to work to repay the costs for the transportation and hadn’t been given food in five days.

On Tuesday evening, Gomez-Lopez was taken into custody without incident at the Saltillo Road address.

LSO is working with Homeland Security regarding his immigration status.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.