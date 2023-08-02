Lancaster County man arrested for neglecting, sexually abusing teen he brought from Guatemala

Alvaro Gomez-Lopez
Alvaro Gomez-Lopez(Lancaster County Jail)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County man is in custody in Lincoln on child abuse and third degree sexual assault charges.

Alvaro Gomez-Lopez, 35, is accused of physically and sexually abusing an underage teenager at a home near 35th Street and Saltillo Road.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office was first contacted by a social worker for Church Word Service (CWS), a company based out of Houston, Texas that helps with refugee resettlement. CWS reported to deputies that a teenage girl living in Lancaster County reported Gomez-Lopez was abusing her.

Deputies immediately responded to the location, removed the victim and transported her to BraveBe Child Advocacy Center for an interview.

The investigation revealed that Gomez-Lopez illegally entered the U.S. about six months ago and made arrangements for the girl to be brought to him from Guatemala without her consent.

In addition to sexual abuse, the girl said she was forced to work to repay the costs for the transportation and hadn’t been given food in five days.

On Tuesday evening, Gomez-Lopez was taken into custody without incident at the Saltillo Road address.

LSO is working with Homeland Security regarding his immigration status.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny Sramek
FBI offers reward for information leading to missing southwest Nebraska woman
A 1997 Ford Contour valued at $2400 had been intentionally set on fire.
Teens accused of setting car on fire, damaging vacant west Lincoln home
Kaitlyn Hord and Whitney Lauenstein team up for a block against Maryland.
Nebraska Volleyball TV coverage, start times announced
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election and block transfer of power
Lancaster County Super Fair
Lancaster County Super Fair kicks off Thursday

Latest News

First responders surround an upside-down pickup on top of a chain link fence following a crash...
Driver of pickup in critical condition after plunging down embankment in north Lincoln
Lincoln Crime Stoppers images show two different shopliftings caught on camera
Lincoln Crime Stoppers images show two different shopliftings caught on camera
Vehicle ends up up-side-down after rolling over down hill at 14th & Fletcher Wednesday morning
Vehicle ends up up-side-down after rolling over down hill at 14th & Fletcher Wednesday morning
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!