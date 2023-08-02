Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Shoplifting suspects caught on camera, can you identify them?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two separate shopliftings at two separate Lincoln businesses have police asking for help identifying two people caught on camera.

The first case happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 at the Super Saver located at 27th and Cornhusker in north Lincoln.

Images from security video from the store’s cameras released by Lincoln Crime Stoppers shows the woman load up a cart with $375 worth of groceries before leaving the store without paying.

Surveillance video at a Lincoln Super Saver shows a woman leave the store without paying for $375 worth of groceries. (Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

The woman is described as having a unique dress and driving a white Kia Sorento.

A separate shoplifting case at Best Buy in Lincoln July 30 is being investigated by LPD.

Surveillance images from the store show a man, with a child, tamper with and break loose an Apple Watch that is on display to customers.

Surveillance images from Best Buy in Lincoln show a man, accused of stealing an Apple Watch from a display, leave the store. (Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

According to Lincoln Crime Stoppers, the man put the watch in his pocket and walked out of the store with the child.

He is described as having a tattoo on his right forearm which police say might help someone identify him.

If you know anything about either of these cases, send your anonymous tips online or call (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.