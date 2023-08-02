Lincoln teen charged in murder will remain in adult system following appeal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln teenager, accused of helping his girlfriend carry out the murder of her father will remain in the adult court system. This comes as the Nebraska Court of Appeals struck down a recent filing to have the case heard in the juvenile court system instead.

17-year-old Isaac Honigschmidt was arrested in October of 2022, along with 16-year-old Sallie Gilmer, accused of the murder of Gilmer’s father, 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer Jr.

Honigschmidt is charged with Aiding and Abetting a Class 1A Felony, which holds a punishment of up to life in prison.

Honigschmidt’s lawyer filed a motion to transfer his case to juvenile court in November of last year, but it was denied in March. Honigschmidt tried to move the case again, this time through the Nebraska Court of Appeals. In a ruling that came down this week, the court agreed with the previous ruling that Honigschmidt should remain in the adult system.

Court of Appeals Judge David Arterburn laid out his reasoning in a 12-page opinion.

The opinion delves into more details about the events leading up to the homicide. It alleges that while Gilmer allegedly wanted her father dead for years, she and Honigschmidt allegedly started planning the murder roughly a week before it happened.

The ruling includes interviews from classmates of the teens which alleges that “Honigschmidt hated Jesse and regularly made comments about wanting Jesse dead.”

A neighbor who spoke with investigators told them that Jessie Gilmer didn’t like Honigschmidt, and had been trying to keep him away from his daughter.

The order also alleges the two teens discussed a life insurance policy for Jessie Gilmer of $10,000, that Sallie would get in the event of her father’s death. Honigschmidt allegedly asked her to split the money with him.

The opinion laid out the timeline of events for the day of the alleged murder, including Hongischmidt’s involvement.

The investigation started in October of 2022, when then-15-year-old Sallie Gilmer called 911 to report that she found her father unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds in his apartment. An autopsy would later reveal that Jesse Gilmer suffered three stab wounds to his head, three to the chest, and another three to his arms and shoulders.

Court documents allege earlier that day, Honigschmidt and Gilmer left classes at Lincoln Southeast High School, turned their cell phones off and Honigschmidt drove the two to Gilmer’s home.

The ruling then alleges Gilmer went into the apartment and stabbed her father with a knife reportedly given to Gilmer by Honigschmidt for protection. Court documents said Honigschmidt initially stayed in his car when Gilmber went inside, but later entered the apartment and heard Jesse “gasping for air.”

Shortly after, Honigschmidt and Gilmer then drove back to school. After school, the opinion states Honigschmidt took Gilmer to her apartment so she could later discover her father’s body and call police while he went to a local store where he was seen on security camera throwing away “the bloody knife” used in the crime.

The ruling does mention that Honigschmidt does not have a documented criminal history but that “This was a well planned and premedi[t]ated crime. [Honigschmidt] participated in the planning and provided the knife which was used to kill the victim. He then took steps to conceal the crime and his participation.” The opinion also said Honigschmidt failed to provide medical attention when he heard Jesse gasping for air in the apartment.

The ruling also mentions Honigschmidt could use rehabilitation and mental health treatment that would be more intensive and longer term in adult custody.

The ruling now moves the case back to Lancaster County District Court, but right now there are no upcoming court dates.

