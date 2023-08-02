Man killed in crash with semi in Eagle

EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) - An Elmwood man is dead following a crash with a semi in Eagle on Tuesday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said Geronimo Hernandez, 43, was killed in the crash that happened at the intersection of Hwy 34 & 1st Street right in front of the Casey’s gas station in Eagle.

Deputies arrived on scene just minutes after the crash followed by Eagle Rescue and Cass County EMA.

The investigation revealed that Hernandez failed to yield at the intersection and was hit by a Colorado semi-truck driver hauling a trailer.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi truck driver was not injured.

The sheriff’s office said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. The crash is still under investigation.

