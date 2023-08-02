Mattel hiring ‘chief UNO player’ to promote new game

Mattel is looking for a "chief UNO player" and it's dealing out big money for the role.
Mattel is looking for a "chief UNO player" and it's dealing out big money for the role.(KIVI via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - They say “All work and no play” is dull, so how about playing as a job?

Mattel is looking for a “chief UNO player” and it’s dealing out big money for the role.

It says the chosen candidate will earn more than $4,000 a week for four weeks in New York City.

The job entails challenging strangers to play the new UNO Quatro family game. It also requires the player to make social media content involving UNO products.

Mattel is accepting applications now, and the job is set to start next month.

Those who are young at heart can apply, but not those younger than 18.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny Sramek
FBI offers reward for information leading to missing southwest Nebraska woman
A 1997 Ford Contour valued at $2400 had been intentionally set on fire.
Teens accused of setting car on fire, damaging vacant west Lincoln home
Kaitlyn Hord and Whitney Lauenstein team up for a block against Maryland.
Nebraska Volleyball TV coverage, start times announced
First responders surround an upside-down pickup on top of a chain link fence following a crash...
Driver of pickup in critical condition after plunging down embankment in north Lincoln
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election and block transfer of power

Latest News

Officials said the ride has a height requirement of 38 inches, so children around 3 years old...
Gravy-themed roller coaster set to open at theme park next year
Vince Mahon is also taking medical leave from the sports entertainment company following recent...
WWE’s McMahon served with subpoena by federal agents
A jury has recommended the gunman responsible for killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue...
LNL: Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter Sentenced to Death
The Nebraska Crossroads Music Festival will feature more than 150 artists from Nebraska and...
Nebraska Crossroads Music Festival returns for fourth year