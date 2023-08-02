Mountain lion spotted at Omaha apartments

Three confirmed mountain lion sightings have been reported in the city in recent days.
Viewer Rachel Bolt sent 6 News this video of a mountain lion seen at Aspen Lofts Apartments on Tuesday night, Aug. 1, 2023.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another mountain lion sighting was reported at an Omaha apartment complex on Tuesday night.

It’s the third confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in the city since Monday, July 24.

Omaha Police responded to the report at Aspen Lofts Apartments around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after a mountain lion was spotted there.

A mountain lion was seen in a southwest Omaha neighborhood is seen stalking, on the prowl, caught by a home security video in the early morning of Monday, July 24. Four days later, another confirmed sighting occurred near 115th Street and Mockingbird Drive. Two days after that, on Sunday, a reported sighting brought out Omaha Police and Douglas County Sheriffs to the Zorinsky Lake area.

Three other sightings were reported but not confirmed: one in Gretna last week; another near Zorinsky Lake over the weekend; and a third near Papillion Creek, north of Giles Road, on Wednesday morning.

Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.

Authorities advise anyone who sees a mountain lion in the city to call authorities.

Omaha Police told 6 News its main role is to respond to mountain lion sightings if it’s reported to 911.

RELATED: Mountain lion videos no reason for new concern in Nebraska, Iowa

The main organization responsible for finding and neutralizing mountain lions is the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

According to NGPC, their protocol is to kill the mountain lion if possible and within city limits. They do not relocate mountain lions, but if the animal leaves city limits, NGPC will not kill it.

They advise anyone encountering such an animal keep their distance and get to their car or your house — or find some other way to get put space between themselves and the animal. It’s also a good idea to keep an extra eye on pets.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak and Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny Sramek
FBI offers reward for information leading to missing southwest Nebraska woman
A 1997 Ford Contour valued at $2400 had been intentionally set on fire.
Teens accused of setting car on fire, damaging vacant west Lincoln home
Kaitlyn Hord and Whitney Lauenstein team up for a block against Maryland.
Nebraska Volleyball TV coverage, start times announced
First responders surround an upside-down pickup on top of a chain link fence following a crash...
Driver of pickup in critical condition after plunging down embankment in north Lincoln
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election and block transfer of power

Latest News

Florida men convicted in meat theft case that started in Grand Island
Nebraska transfer Ahron Ulis.
Nebraska basketball player charged in alleged sports betting scheme from time at Iowa
Alvaro Gomez-Lopez
Lancaster County man arrested for neglecting, sexually abusing teen he brought from Guatemala
Lancaster County man is in custody in Lincoln on child abuse and third degree sexual assault...
Lancaster County man arrested for neglecting, sexually abusing teen he brought from Guatemala