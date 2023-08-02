Nebraska Crossroads Music Festival returns for fourth year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking to discover new music from around the world right here in Lincoln, the fourth annual Nebraska Crossroads Music Festival gets underway Friday.

The festival, which will showcase music from 25 different cultures, kicks off Friday night in Omaha, with performances in Lincoln on Saturday and Sunday. This years theme is “The Middle of Everywhere” and it brings together music and performers from the many cultures that make up Lincoln and Nebraska. Additionally, it brings touring artists from several countries.

“The festival was born around the idea that many of the families, many of the individuals that come from abroad who speak these different languages that are just as different as their own cultural perspectives also bring with them their own music,” Oscar Rios Pohirieth, board president said. “A way of communication is not only language but also music and art.”

Organizers say you can expect everything from chamber music, hip-hop, jazz and indie-electronic music styles to name a few. You can find the full list of events and ticket information on the Nebraska Crossroads Music Festival website.

