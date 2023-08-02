Pickup plunges down hill at 14th & Fletcher Wednesday morning

Vehicle ends up up-side-down after rolling over down hill at 14th & Fletcher Wednesday morning
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was hospitalized after driving through a north Lincoln intersection and crashing at the bottom of a hill Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called to the north intersection of 14th and Fletcher around 5:45 a.m., where a pickup was spotted upside down on a chain link fence on the far north side of I-80; more specifically down a hill on the east side of 14th Street.

Right now, it’s unclear how bad the injuries to the driver are, but a 10/11 reporter at the scene said they were the only person who was transported.

LPD is investigating what led up to the crash, which did not have a significant impact on the morning commute.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

