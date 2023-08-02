The possibility of rain remains

By Brandon Rector
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weather pattern will continue to be active. The chance of showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast each day and/or night through at least the middle of next week. Temperatures should be at or below average for much of the area too.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible tonight into Thursday as an upper level disturbance moves through the area. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of Western Nebraska and the panhandle. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. Areas of fog are possible late tonight into Thursday morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out during the late morning and afternoon. Thursday should be mostly cloudy for much of the day with high temperatures in the 80s.

Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Another upper level disturbance looks to be move through the area Thursday night into Friday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible. There is a marginal to enhanced risk for severe weather so there could be isolated to numerous severe thunderstorms. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low. Friday should be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for additional isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day. High temperatures look to be in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Occasional disturbances and a few fronts should move through the area this weekend into the first half of next week. This will continue our chances for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the better chances right now look to be this weekend and Wednesday. Temperatures should be below average.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

