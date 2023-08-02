Report: Nebraska safety Myles Farmer enters transfer portal

N REPORT: News and notes from HC Matt Rhule following first fall practice
By Mason Kern
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska junior safety Myles Farmer has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report from On3′s Matt Zenitz.

The decision comes two days after Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule announced that Farmer was suspended from the team indefinitely due to not “meeting the standard” of the program. Rhule also said Monday that the “ball is in his court” on a potential return to the Cornhuskers.

“I love Myles,” Rhule said. “He’s a competitive kid. It’s so hard when you have a new coach, right? They have different standards than you’re used to. I get that. We’ve been patient with a lot of guys. We’ll see what happens with Myles ... We’d love for him to be here, but whatever he wants to do, I respect him as a man. Whatever he wants to do, I understand.”

Farmer started 11 games for the Huskers last season, finishing second on the team in tackles with 73. He was not listed on Nebraska’s 120-man roster as it opened fall camp for the 2023 season Monday.

Last November, Farmer was suspended from the team after receiving a DUI citation. At the time, Lincoln Police said the 21-year-old was pulled over near 10th and P Streets for failure to use his turn signal. Police said the officer observed signs of impairment and additional tests were conducted. Farmer tested .123 BAC and was cited and released for DUI and Failing to Use a Turn Signal.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny Sramek
FBI offers reward for information leading to missing southwest Nebraska woman
A 1997 Ford Contour valued at $2400 had been intentionally set on fire.
Teens accused of setting car on fire, damaging vacant west Lincoln home
Kaitlyn Hord and Whitney Lauenstein team up for a block against Maryland.
Nebraska Volleyball TV coverage, start times announced
First responders surround an upside-down pickup on top of a chain link fence following a crash...
Driver of pickup in critical condition after plunging down embankment in north Lincoln
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election and block transfer of power

Latest News

John Cook speaks at 2023 Big Ten Volleyball Media Days.
Huskers speak at Volleyball Big Ten Media Days
The $5 Bits of Broken Chair trophy is back for a seventh year of fundraising.
Nebraska Cornhuskers and Minnesota Gophers prepare to battle for Broken Chair Trophy
Annika Stewart scored 22 points to lead six Huskers in double figures as the Nebraska women’s...
Huskers hit century mark in Grecian win
Campin' with the Cornhuskers NReport sign for 1011NOW.
Nebraska holds second practice of fall camp