Trooper, second driver injured in crash near Fremont

(PHOTO: Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FREMONT, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska State Trooper and second driver were both hospitalized following a crash that occurred on Highway 275 Tuesday afternoon near Fremont.

A trooper was responding to a call for assistance related to another incident at around 4:45 p.m. Preliminary investigation shows that the trooper traveled eastbound on Highway 275 in a marked NSP patrol unit when another vehicle, a GMC Safari van, traveling northbound on North Luther Road entered the intersection. The two vehicles collided.

Both drivers were injured in the crash, but the trooper was able to immediately call for help. Bystanders quickly assisted both drivers. The driver of the GMC was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was flown by helicopter to UNMC in Omaha with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The Fremont Fire Department transported the trooper to Fremont Methodist Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

NSP requested the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the crash. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will assist with crash reconstruction. The investigation is ongoing.

