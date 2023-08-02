Warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A stationary front in northern Kansas will continue to trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will continue to be a bit below average across much of the state, but it will still be humid.

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. High will mainly be in the 80s with a few lower 90s in southwest Nebraska. East breeze 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Warm and humid conditions today. (KOLN)

Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday night into Thursday morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

A warm muggy night is in the forecast. (KOLN)

Partly sunny with a few isolated thunderstorms during the day on Thursday. Highs will mainly be in the 80s across the state and continued muggy.

High temperatures on Thursday will be at or a little below average for early August. (KOLN)

A few locations could see up to 2.50" of rain over the next 5 days. Locally heavier amounts will be possible as well. (KOLN)

Rain chances continue into Saturday along with a cooling trend.

Temperatures will continue to be below average over the next 7 days with a chance of rain everyday. (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.