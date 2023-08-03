3-on-3 basketball tourney to take over Railyard to support YMCA ‘Strong Kids’ campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Basketball is taking over the Railyard this weekend for the annual Railyard Rims fundraiser. The three-on-three tournament brings together hoopers of all ages to get active but also give back.

Proceeds from Railyard Rims go to the YMCA’s annual fundraising campaign, ‘Strong Kids’. The program is geared toward low-income families in the Capital City, to give them the ability to participate in sports or youth leagues through the YMCA. In 2022 alone, the Lincoln YMCA provided over $650,000 in financial assistance to nearly 900 families so they could experience programs ranging from basketball and soccer to swim lessons and summer day camp.

“We don’t want cost to be a barrier for somebody to participate in soccer or football or basketball programming,” Geoff Weller, Executive Director of the Cooper YMCA said. “Or even have access to membership or swim lessons so it really is important to helping the community and the health of the community overall.”

The fundraiser gets underway on Friday from 5-9 p.m. for the Company Cup, a chance for companies to square off with their teams. Saturday will consist of youth team play from 9 a.m. - noon and competitive leagues battling it out from 1-8 p.m.

Registration for the event is closed but the public is encouraged to come out and support the players participating. If you can’t make it but would like to donate to the Strong Kids Campaign head to the YMCA of Lincoln website.

