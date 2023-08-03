Endangered bats bring county construction crews to halt during ‘pup season’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Within the past few years, construction projects have slowed down because of ongoing issues revolving around supply chains and the products builders are looking for.

Here in Lancaster County, that is sometimes the case but this summer an endangered species habitat and presence is part of those delays.

In the spring Lancaster County construction teams cleared trees for about 150 projects. Prepping for the nesting season of a recently endangered species, the long-eared brown bat.

“We really didn’t know about the new bat rules until mid-February, so it really only gave us about six weeks to get to all these sites and clear all these trees,” said County Engineer Pam Dingman.

At a bridge outside of Roca, they removed the wooden frame to prevent the bats from nesting there during ongoing repairs.

The bridge east of 96th Street is not the only bridge on Roca Road under construction. Another one was rebuilt after the bomb cyclone washed it away in 2019. A third bridge at 162nd Street and Roca Road is also deteriorating.

Crews couldn’t completely clear some roads, such as the area from Holdrege to Adams Streets. Some trees were too large to bring down before April, so they are waiting until November to continue work on that road.

The county could pay up to $300,000 in federal fines if they cut trees between April 1st and November 1st, during the bat’s pup season. That reproductive season means some projects are at a standstill because the county couldn’t clear some trees in time.

The bats impacted one project that Hampton Enterprises is working on, but the President of Construction Scott Lockard said the situations are “few and far between.”

Dingman said that it’s not just a bat but more so inflation and a worker shortage that is causing some construction projects to hit a dead end.

“What we’re looking at overall is an increase in construction inflation over the last several years of more than 50%,” Dingman said.

The county is trying to fill 10 maintenance positions, and compared to supply chain issues, endangered bats are a bump in the road for construction teams.

“It’s another hurdle that we have to identify and work through, but it’s something we can work through,” Lockard said.

Lancaster County is waiting on environmental permits from the Army Corp of Engineers to okay the start of construction on the Roca Bridge.

Dingman said she is hopeful that crews will be able to start that work in the next couple of weeks without disrupting the bats.

