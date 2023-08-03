Friday Forecast: Active nighttime weather pattern and seasonally cool conditions continue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday will be another day with seasonally cool temperatures and late evening to overnight rain & storm chances. Some may be strong to severe.

THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING: Another round of rain and storm chances will build into western areas late Thursday evening and trek across the 1011 region through the night. As it makes its way into eastern areas in the early morning hours, it looks like it will lose some strength. Otherwise, the storms, particularly in the southwestern half of the state, could be severe with damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall possible.

Isolated to numerous severe thunderstorms are possible in the western half of the area Thursday evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. (KOLN)

The activity from Thursday night will linger into Friday morning for eastern areas, otherwise majority of Friday will be quiet... that is, until we get into Friday evening and night. The activity Friday morning will likely be isolated. Friday evening and through the overnight, we will have another cluster of rain & storm chances setting up in the west that will move across the state through the night. Isolated strong to severe storms with damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall are possible throughout the state in the evening and the overnight. The bulk of the severe weather threat will mainly be late Friday and into Saturday. It also looks like damaging winds, hail and heavy rain are the primary threats for the western half of the state while eastern areas will see more of a damaging wind threat. Cloud cover will remain fairly variable throughout the day and night.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Friday, mainly in the evening and late night. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. (KOLN)

The cloud cover will keep temperatures “cooler” in the lower to mid 80s Friday afternoon and it’ll be paired with humid conditions. Low temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday will bring another round of rain & storm chances and similar temperatures. High temperatures will top out in the mid 70s to upper 80s with humid conditions. Rain & storm chances will linger in the Saturday morning hours for portions of the state and then the next round will set up in northern areas in the afternoon and persist into eastern areas through the late evening. This second round of storm activity could bring isolated to widely scattered severe storms with damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall possible.

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible across much of the area Saturday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. (KOLN)

