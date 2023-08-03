Friday Forecast: Active nighttime weather pattern and seasonally cool conditions continue

By Melissa Meeder
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday will be another day with seasonally cool temperatures and late evening to overnight rain & storm chances. Some may be strong to severe.

THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING: Another round of rain and storm chances will build into western areas late Thursday evening and trek across the 1011 region through the night. As it makes its way into eastern areas in the early morning hours, it looks like it will lose some strength. Otherwise, the storms, particularly in the southwestern half of the state, could be severe with damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall possible.

Isolated to numerous severe thunderstorms are possible in the western half of the area Thursday...
Isolated to numerous severe thunderstorms are possible in the western half of the area Thursday evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low.(KOLN)

The activity from Thursday night will linger into Friday morning for eastern areas, otherwise majority of Friday will be quiet... that is, until we get into Friday evening and night. The activity Friday morning will likely be isolated. Friday evening and through the overnight, we will have another cluster of rain & storm chances setting up in the west that will move across the state through the night. Isolated strong to severe storms with damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall are possible throughout the state in the evening and the overnight. The bulk of the severe weather threat will mainly be late Friday and into Saturday. It also looks like damaging winds, hail and heavy rain are the primary threats for the western half of the state while eastern areas will see more of a damaging wind threat. Cloud cover will remain fairly variable throughout the day and night.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Friday, mainly in the evening and late night. Large...
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Friday, mainly in the evening and late night. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low.(KOLN)
Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

The cloud cover will keep temperatures “cooler” in the lower to mid 80s Friday afternoon and it’ll be paired with humid conditions. Low temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday will bring another round of rain & storm chances and similar temperatures. High temperatures will top out in the mid 70s to upper 80s with humid conditions. Rain & storm chances will linger in the Saturday morning hours for portions of the state and then the next round will set up in northern areas in the afternoon and persist into eastern areas through the late evening. This second round of storm activity could bring isolated to widely scattered severe storms with damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall possible.

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible across much of the area Saturday. Large...
Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible across much of the area Saturday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low.(KOLN)
Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders surround an upside-down pickup on top of a chain link fence following a crash...
Driver of pickup in critical condition after plunging down embankment in north Lincoln
Nebraska transfer Ahron Ulis.
Nebraska basketball player charged in alleged sports betting scheme from time at Iowa
Man killed in crash with semi in Eagle
Alvaro Gomez-Lopez
Lancaster County man arrested for neglecting, sexually abusing teen he brought from Guatemala
Myles Farmer
Report: Nebraska safety Myles Farmer enters transfer portal

Latest News

Severe weather will be possible in parts of central and western Nebraska Thursday and Thursday...
Unsettled weather pattern continues Thursday
Thursday Afternoon Forecast 03 Aug 2023 11 21 12AM
Thursday Afternoon Forecast 03 Aug 2023 11 21 12AM
Isolated to numerous severe thunderstorms are possible across the area. Large hail and damaging...
The possibility of rain remains
Wednesday Evening Forecast Update 02 Aug 2023 05 43 08PM
Wednesday Evening Forecast Update 02 Aug 2023 05 43 08PM