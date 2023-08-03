Hall County Public Defender hit by truck while crossing the street

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Public Defender is recovering from injuries suffered in a vehicle/pedestrian accident.

Grand Island Police said Jerry Piccolo was struck in a crosswalk near the Hall County Courthouse around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The accident happened when the driver of a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup ran a stop sign.

A spokesperson said Piccolo was treated at CHI St. Francis hospital. He was then transferred to Bryan West hospital in Lincoln. A Bryan spokesperson said Piccolo was in good condition Thursday morning.

Police said the pickup driver, 83-year-old Raymond Vang, was cited for running a stop sign and for failure to stop and render aid. Police said there were no drugs or alcohol involved.

Piccolo has served as public defender since 1990. The public defender’s office Thursday declined comment on his injury or the accident.

The public defender’s office represents criminal suspects who can’t afford their own attorney.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders surround an upside-down pickup on top of a chain link fence following a crash...
Driver of pickup in critical condition after plunging down embankment in north Lincoln
Nebraska transfer Ahron Ulis.
Nebraska basketball player charged in alleged sports betting scheme from time at Iowa
Man killed in crash with semi in Eagle
Alvaro Gomez-Lopez
Lancaster County man arrested for neglecting, sexually abusing teen he brought from Guatemala
Myles Farmer
Report: Nebraska safety Myles Farmer enters transfer portal

Latest News

10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Events happening in and around Lincoln this weekend
Coolest thing made in Nebraska
Nominations now accepted for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska’ contest
Judy Taylor of Lincoln calls her father, who was preyed upon by an elaborate scam.
Scam targets Geneva man with elaborate, personal hoax