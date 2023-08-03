Hall County Public Defender hit by truck while crossing the street

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Public Defender is recovering from injuries suffered in a vehicle/pedestrian accident.

Grand Island Police said Jerry Piccolo was struck in a crosswalk near the Hall County Courthouse around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The accident happened when the driver of a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup ran a stop sign.

A spokesperson said Piccolo was treated at CHI St. Francis hospital. He was then transferred to Bryan West hospital in Lincoln. A Bryan spokesperson said Piccolo was in good condition Thursday morning.

Police said the pickup driver, 83-year-old Raymond Vang, was cited for running a stop sign and for failure to stop and render aid. Police said there were no drugs or alcohol involved.

Piccolo has served as public defender since 1990. The public defender’s office Thursday declined comment on his injury or the accident.

The public defender’s office represents criminal suspects who can’t afford their own attorney.

