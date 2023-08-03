Husker esports team building program as interest grows

UNL esports team grows with gaming arena.
By Kendall Lanier
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the team’s fourth year, they have set out on a new goal: to make esports more accessible and provide students with a place to fulfill their passion for gaming. The esports team is making a name for themselves as they grow a larger footprint with a new arena in the student union.

“I loved that people were embracing that video games can be normal and that it’s a team building thing it can be a real competitive team sport,” said Team President Z Gividen.

The arena will include a wall of video console games, tabletop games for role-playing games like Dungeons and Dragons, and an area for P-C gaming.

The team has started working out together and eating healthier, in an effort to create better habits and a team environment.

“Especially with like football and everything, you guys like workout together, you guys try to keep each other accountable, we want that same exact energy when it comes to esports,” said Gividen

They compete against several schools and obviously, Iowa is their biggest rival. The new space will allow them to host their own, in-person tournaments.

Jaiden Schilke, Game Manager for the team said, “It is 99% mental, and a lot of reps go into the mastery of the game, cause it’s down to the micro-movements of the thumb or the wrists or however you operate whether its controller or keyboard.”

The coach of the team Ahman Green, former Nebraska football and NFL player, has been able to bring his expertise on leadership and patience. As well as bridge the gap between those who don’t quite understand why esports is a sport.

“It’s a lot of talent but a lot of hard work and skill to master that talent,” said Schilke.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny Sramek
FBI offers reward for information leading to missing southwest Nebraska woman
First responders surround an upside-down pickup on top of a chain link fence following a crash...
Driver of pickup in critical condition after plunging down embankment in north Lincoln
A 1997 Ford Contour valued at $2400 had been intentionally set on fire.
Teens accused of setting car on fire, damaging vacant west Lincoln home
Nebraska transfer Ahron Ulis.
Nebraska basketball player charged in alleged sports betting scheme from time at Iowa
Kaitlyn Hord and Whitney Lauenstein team up for a block against Maryland.
Nebraska Volleyball TV coverage, start times announced

Latest News

UNL esports team grows with gaming arena.
Team building through gaming
Omaha Police were investigating after a body was found at Benson Park on Wednesday morning,...
Police identify man found shot dead at north Omaha park
Myles Farmer
Report: Nebraska safety Myles Farmer enters transfer portal
Nebraska junior safety Myles Farmer has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report...
Nebraska safety Myles Farmer enters transfer portal