Huskers cruise to second win in Greece

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Alexis Markowski produced her second consecutive double-double with game highs of 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 111-48 win over the Patras All Stars at Promitheas Park on Thursday.

Markowski, a 6-3 junior from Lincoln, hit 6-of-14 shots from the field, including 3-of-5 three-pointers, while knocking down 4-of-6 free throws. The two-time All-Big Ten center also grabbed eight offensive rebounds and snagged four steals in less than 20 minutes of work for the Big Red.

Graduate transfer Darian White just missed a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds, while adding five assists and three steals. Junior guard Kendall Moriarty matched White’s 15 points and five assists. The duo combined to hit 12-of-17 shots from the field.

Jaz Shelley pitched in 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, while freshman Natalie Potts rounded out five Huskers in double figures with 12 points, six rebounds and four steals.

The Huskers received significant contributions up and down the roster in reaching the 100-point scoring mark for the second consecutive game. Freshman Logan Nissley and fourth-year collegians Annika Stewart and Maddie Krull each put up nine points in the game. Sophomore Callin Hake contributed six points and three assists, while Kendall Coley added a solid stat line with four points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

While the final score was lopsided, the game was extremely competitive for the first 10 minutes with the Patras All Stars leading 19-16 before Moriarty’s buzzer-beating three-pointer tied the game at the end of the first quarter.

After a close first period, the second quarter was all Huskers with Nebraska outscoring Patras 33-4, including 10 straight points from Moriarty, Krull and White to open the period. The Big Red took a 52-23 lead to halftime and expanded the margin to 83-35 with a 31-12 edge in the third quarter.

As a team, Nebraska hit 48.1 percent (39-81) of its shots from the field for the game, including 11-of-30 three-pointers (.367). The Huskers also knocked down 71 percent (22-31) of their free throws while carrying a 55-20 rebounding advantage, including 28 offensive boards. NU also recorded 23 steals.

The Patras All Stars hit 19-of-52 field goal attempts (.365), including 6-of-17 threes (.353), while hitting all four of their free throw attempts.

Nebraska concludes its three-game tour of Greece on Monday, Aug. 7 against the Crete All Stars at 11 a.m. (CT). Live video and live stats will be available at Huskers.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.