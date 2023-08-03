Lincoln East’s Troy Peltz commits to Huskers

Lincoln East's Troy Peltz commits to Nebraska Baseball.
Lincoln East's Troy Peltz commits to Nebraska Baseball.(KOLN-TV)
By Chase Matteson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troy Peltz, Lincoln East outfielder in the class of 2025, has committed to Nebraska Baseball. Peltz was part of the Spartans 2023 State Title run.

Peltz most recently played for the Midwest Team at the Prep Baseball Report Futures Game. According to Prepbaseballreport.com, Peltz has a max exit velocity of 98.4 and currently a max power distance of 375 feet.

Peltz is not the first Spartan to commit to the Huskers. Joey Senstock who is also in the class of 2025 committed to Nebraska.

