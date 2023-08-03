New StarTran route changes to impact more than 250 LPS students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public School students who regularly ride StarTran during the school year will soon be impacted by its route changes next month.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced effective Sept. 18, changes mandated by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) will require StarTran to end a seven-route transportation booster program impacting more than 250 LPS middle and high school students who regularly ride StarTran during the school year. The city booster routes will still continue from Aug. 14 to Sept. 15.

Students that may be impacted include those from Culler, Goodrich, Lux, Moore, Schoo and Scott middle schools, and North Star and Northeast high schools.

The announcement comes after the FTA notified StarTran in July that it had to make changes to its school booster program routes to meet FTA requirements or risk losing funding, LTU Director Liz Elliot said. Currently, the FTA provides nearly 80 percent of StarTran’s annual operating budget of $15,468,327 for FY2022-23.

LTU said in order to comply with FTA regulations and support LPS students, StarTran will increase service times from every 30 minutes to every 15 minutes during peak hours year-round on six fixed routes frequently used by LPS students: 13, 27, 40, 41, 44, and 53.

StarTran is also proposing to add a bus stop on Route 52 in north Lincoln to serve students living in the Fallbrook neighborhood and west of Highway 34.

“StarTran is proud to support our community by providing a sustainable transportation option for Lincoln students,” Elliott said. “We remain firmly committed to providing transportation services to all members of our community, including students.”

Next week, StarTran team members plan to attend middle and high school open houses to help students update their bus plans.

