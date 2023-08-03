New United States Magistrate Judge selected

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new United States Magistrate Judge was selected in Nebraska on Wednesday.

Jacqueline M. DeLuca joins the court and will take the Magistrate Judge bench on January 16, 2024, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Magistrate Judge Cheryl R. Zwart.

“Nebraska’s federal court, and the people it serves, are very fortunate to welcome such a highly qualified individual to our bench,” said Robert F. Rossiter, Jr., Chief United States District Judge, in a press release. “The district judges are grateful to the Merit Selection Panel, led by Dean Richard Moberly of the University of Nebraska College of Law, for its conscientious work, helping to ensure the selection of the new Magistrate Judge with outstanding experience, intellect, work ethic, temperament, and commitment to justice. The district judges are equally grateful to each of the extremely well-qualified candidates who took the time to apply for this important position.”

DeLuca is a graduate of Creighton University School of Law and currently heads the North American Consumer Litigation & Pre-litigation Resolution Team for Paypal.

