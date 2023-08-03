Norfolk Public Schools associate superintendent resigns after allegedly falsifying paperwork

NORFOLK, Neb. (KOLN) - A Norfolk Public Schools associate superintendent, who is currently on leave, submitted his letter of resignation after a state audit alleged he falsified documents to secure reimbursement from a federal grant program.

Dr. Bill Robinson, associate superintendent of businesses for NPS, is accused of changing dates on a paperwork to try to get a $5,125.65 purchase reimbursed under the “Individuals with Disabilities Education Act” (IDEA) Planning Regional Team subgrant.

In an investigation conducted by State Auditor Mike Foley, the audit alleges the district first submitted reimbursement paperwork for $5,125.65 in expenses on April 10, 2023, but the Nebraska Department of Education rejected it due to it being submitted six months too late.

Days later, Robinson reportedly resubmitted “new” documentation that appeared to have altered the purchase dates and grant year for when the expenses occurred with new fonts to have the paperwork processed. The “new” documents were also denied.

The audit also alleges Robinson was unclear to the Nebraska Department of Education on how the expenses were approved by the Norfolk Board of Education.

“The documents that my office believes to have been falsified constitute public records, making that alleged activity both criminal and particularly disgusting,” Auditor Foley said. “It is so important for public officials to remember that their actions reflect upon not only themselves but also the entities that they represent,” he continued. “Such cognizance is all the more essential when the reputations of our schools are at stake – the very institutions responsible for setting an example for our youth and teaching them to be responsible, trustworthy citizens.”

Norfolk Public Schools responded to the allegations saying, “Norfolk Public Schools has taken this matter very seriously and is investigating the personnel issue. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken upon the conclusion of our investigation. Our business operations will also be revised to include additional safeguards and a re-examination of our use of the subsidiary fund.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.