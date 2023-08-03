Reception and Treatment Center corporal arrested for alleged sexual abuse of inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska Department of Correctional Services employee was arrested Wednesday for first degree sexual abuse of an inmate or parolee, a felony.

NDCS said 44-year-old Angelita Zuniga, a corporal at the Reception and Treatment Center, turned herself in to the Nebraska State Patrol investigators at the Lancaster County Jail.

Zuniga had been employed by NDCS since June 27, 2022. She has since resigned from her position.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.