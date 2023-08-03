Rice Leads Huskers to 86-83 Win

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eli Rice had a game-high 20 points, including three crucial free throws in the final 25 seconds, as Nebraska posted an 86-83 win over the Valencia All-Stars Wednesday evening.

Rice, a 6-foot-7 freshman from Gallatin, Tenn., made several winning plays in the final minute, as the short-handed Huskers secured their second win of the trip. With the score tied at 83, Rice grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds and was fouled on the second attempt with 18.8 seconds remaining. After missing his first attempt, he sank the second one to give NU a one-point lead.

Valencia missed a long 3-pointer on its next possession before Rice grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 4.3 seconds left. The freshman sank both free throws to make it 86-83.

Valencia called timeout to set up a final shot but a long 3-pointer was short in the final seconds.

Rice’s 20-point night led five Huskers in double figures. C.J Wilcher finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Brice Williams added 16 markers and a team-high five assists. Cale Jacobsen (12) and Jamarques Lawrence (10) also finished in double figures.

Nebraska Men's Basketball defeats the Valencia All-Stars 86 to 83. (Nebraska Athletics)

All nine Huskers who dressed saw action tonight, as Ramel Lloyd Jr. grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds and dished out four assists. The Huskers out-rebounded Valencia, 56-46 despite missing three of its top four frontcourt players, while Juwan Gary played just 13 minutes as he works back into game shape after shoulder surgery in January. NU held Valencia to just 31 percent shooting, including 14-of-56 from 3-point range, and forced 17 turnovers in the win.

Nebraska took an early lead midway through the first quarter, using an 11-0 run, including 3-pointers from Wilcher, Rice and Jacobsen to build an early 17-7 lead. The Huskers eventually stretched the lead to 22-9 following a Rice free throw, but Valencia used a 9-1 run to get within four and trailed 26-18 at the end of one period.

In the second period, NU stretched the lead to 31-18 after a Williams basketball but the hosts trimmed the lead to 38-35 with 2:55 left in the half. NU used a 6-0 spurt to stretch the to nine and took a 44-38 lead into the break.

Nebraska, which never trailed after the 11-0 spurt, was unable to shake Valencia and led 69-60 leading into the fourth period. Valenica stayed within striking distance and was down 80-74 after Jacobsen’s basket with 2:38 remaining before making one last run. They used a 9-3 surge to tie the game on a 3-pointer with 45.4 seconds left before Rice’s heroics saved the day.

The Huskers will wrap up their trip in Spain on Saturday when they play in Barcelona. Tipoff is set for Noon (central). Follow along on Husker social media channels for updates.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.