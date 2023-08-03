Scam targets Geneva man with elaborate, personal hoax

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Judy Taylor was half way through her day, taking care of patients as a nurse at Tabitha Home Health, when she got a phone call that almost threw her off balance. Her father had given out his credit card and social security numbers, aiming to help her son who was apparently in jail.

Scammers can turn minutes of phone conversations into money pits.

“It’s getting worse,” Taylor said.

And millions of Americans agree with her. A report from the AARP showed that two in three U.S. adults think scams and fraud have hit a crisis level. In the case of Taylor’s father, 87-year-old John Ryan, scammers used an elaborate story: the scammer claimed to be a lawyer representing Ryan’s grandson.

“He was in trouble and that he had hit a lady who was pregnant, and that lady was in the hospital having a miscarriage,” Taylor said. “And he hit her because he dropped his cell phone and that he ran the stop sign.”

Taylor said Ryan asked to speak with his grandson, and someone impersonated him, saying his voice was different because of his injuries. At one point, the impersonator began to cry, pleading for help.

“He’s highly intelligent,” Taylor said, speaking of Ryan. “So I mean if they almost pulled it off with him, they could pull it off with anybody.”

The pretend lawyer said Ryan needed to pay his grandson’s $9,000 bail. So he, reluctant but emotionally taxed, handed over his information.

“They prey on the elderly,” Taylor said. “They know that most grandparents are going to try to give their grandkids help.”

Taylor tells me, after getting a call from her father, she made almost a dozen different calls: first to the scammers, then to her son and then to credit card companies and federal agencies. She said the transaction was stopped before it went through fully.

But it’s not just the elderly who fall victim to scams. An FTC report from 2022 showed that younger adults report losing money to fraud more often than older adults.

