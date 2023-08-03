Terence Crawford celebration: Omaha plans parade, events next weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city is planning a big party next Saturday.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert held a news conference Thursday to share all the details about next weekend’s celebration to honor welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford.

“It’s the cherry on top for all the hard work we put in,” a spokesman for B&B Sports Academy said about the plans.

Crawford defeated Errol Spence Jr. in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The city will host a victory parade and celebration on Saturday, Aug. 12. Participants in the parade will be at Crawford’s invitation.

“He is an exceptional inspiration for youth,” the mayor said Thursday.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at 19th and Farnam streets, ending at the Gene Leahy Mall at noon.

Following the parade, there will be festivities on the great lawn, with entertainment, tributes, and video highlights of Crawford’s accomplishments and showcasing his contributions to the Omaha community.

Omaha's own Terence 'Bud' Crawford came out on top Saturday night against Errol Spence, Jr.

Stothert said the city is anticipating 10,000 people or more and will be closing some streets in preparation for the event. Farnam Street will be closed at 20th Street on the day of the parade; all eastbound streets will remain open to allow for incoming traffic.

On the day of the celebration, downtown parking meters — and three Park Omaha garages — will provide free parking from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. that day.

People will be able to reserve their spots on the lawn starting at 8 a.m. Aug. 12. The mayor said that blankets are fine to save a space, but no tarps or staking is allowed.

The event is being paid for by the city, the mayor said, with the city also waving all fees for police overtime, permits, and other expenses. But business partners are also helping to sponsor it, including Baxter Auto and American National Bank, with others expressing interest in supporting the event.

