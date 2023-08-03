Unsettled weather pattern continues Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The song remains the same as far as the current weather pattern is concerned. Morning clouds with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning along with areas of dense fog. Mix of clouds and sun Thursday afternoon and continued warm and humid. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in western Nebraska late this afternoon and evening and some of those storms could be severe.

There is an enhanced risk of severe weather in southwest Nebraska for late Thursday afternoon and evening. Numerous severe thunderstorms containing large hail and damaging winds will be possible in western Nebraska.

Severe weather will be possible in parts of central and western Nebraska Thursday and Thursday night. (KOLN)

Areas of fog this morning, especially in northeast Nebraska. Mostly to partly cloudy skies Thursday across Nebraska with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in eastern Nebraska Thursday afternoon. Highs will mainly be in the 80s with an east-northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Continued warm and humid Thursday. (KOLN)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected Thursday night into Friday morning. Some of the storms could be severe in parts of central and western Nebraska. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Muggy August night (KOLN)

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday morning and then again late Friday afternoon and Friday night. Partly sunny skies with high across Nebraska in the 80s.

Below average temperatures for Friday, but still humid. (KOLN)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday morning. Highs only in the 70s Sunday through Tuesday.

Cooler temperatures expected early next week. (KOLN)

