WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Papillion neighborhood

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Another mountain lion sighting was reported overnight — about five miles away from the previous confirmed sightings.

The most recent sighting happened at about 11 p.m. Wednesday — about a day after police responded to a verified sighting at an Omaha apartment complex — in a Papillion neighborhood near 96th Street and Schram Road, east of Walnut Creek.

While there is a video of the animal, this particular sighting hasn’t been confirmed by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. However, the agency did confirm another sighting reported Wednesday; that one was also in Papillion, near Edgewater and Crystal drives.

That makes four confirmed sightings of a mountain lion in the city since Monday, July 24.

Eric and Marya Barnby said their son actually saw the animal — you can hear him on the video say “Bro! It’s a mountain lion!” — before they called it in to Sarpy County 9-1-1. Deputies and Game and Parks searched the trail in that area as well as the neighborhood near 96th and Schram until about 1:30 a.m. but to no avail.

The family told 6 News that the recent sightings have made them concerned about the safety of their small pets.

“It scares me. I have two dogs that I walk every day at 11:30 (p.m.). Now, I’m a little nervous.”

Game and Parks considers the report near Walnut Creek a “probable sighting” but unconfirmed. Most of the sightings have been in southwest Omaha. Tracks show one Tuesday moving south along Papillion Creek between Interstate 80 and 96th Street.

Awfully close to the Barnby home. They say they’ve researched how to respond if they see it again.

Three other sightings were reported but not confirmed: one in Gretna last week; another near Zorinsky Lake over the weekend; and a third near Papillion Creek, north of Giles Road, on Wednesday morning.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Authorities advise anyone who sees a mountain lion in the city to call authorities.

Area police will respond to those calls, but the main organization responsible for finding and neutralizing mountain lions is the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

According to NGPC, their protocol is to kill the mountain lion if possible and within city limits. They do not relocate mountain lions, but if the animal leaves city limits, NGPC will not kill it.

They advise anyone encountering such an animal keep their distance and get to their car or your house — or find some other way to get put space between themselves and the animal. It’s also a good idea to keep an extra eye on pets.

If you find yourself in a close encounter, NGPC says to stay calm, move slowly, and appear larger than you are. Lift small children to prevent them from running, and if attacked — fight back with whatever you can get your hands on.

