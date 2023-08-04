1868 Foundation raffling off truck to raise money for State Fair upgrades

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation kicked off the month of August with a bang on Thursday.

The organization unveiled a brand-new Chevy Silverado as their prize for a raffle raising money for State Fair campus upgrades. The 1868 Foundation has already donated around $215,000 to improve some facilities, which includes new LED screens inside the Five Points Bank Arena.

The organization’s Executive Director, Lindsey Koepke, said 1868 has already done work to upgrade Fonner Park facilities.

“We reconstructed the US Foods Arena on the east end of the grounds that get used during the State Fair, but is also home to several equine shows that bring folks into Grand Island and bring folks right here to Fonner Park, the home of the Nebraska State Fair,” Koepke said.

One State Fair official, Vaughn Sievers, said the fair isn’t afraid of looking to the future and its needs for the grounds.

“Going with the 1868 Foundation, they put a plan together to do a master plan with the Nebraska State Fair Board to look at how can we get better for the future, and building other barns, so that is on our radar. That’s something else 1868 did for the Nebraska State Fair,” Sievers said.

Raffle tickets for the truck are $25 each and available for purchase online at www.1868foundation.org/raffle or by scanning the raffle’s QR Code while at State Fair.

There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that may be purchased. The drawing is at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair. The winner will be presented with the Chevy Silverado at 2:30 p.m. at the State Fair’s Earl May Fair Square.

